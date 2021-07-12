I have just returned from my trip to St. John U.S. Virgin Islands. This particular Caribbean island holds a special spot in my heart. My family and I lived there for nine months in 2015. Spending that time on island and going to school there helped shape me in to the person I am today.
Our trip down to the island consisted of many days on the beach, visiting with friends, and making memories.
My favorite place to be on island is Frank Bay. This rocky beach right near the heart of Cruz Bay holds hidden gems wedged between rocks and buried under sand. I squeal like a child in a candy store when I find chunks of aqua blue sea glass. Collecting the glass makes me feel like I’m on a treasure hunt.
During a previous trip in 2019 after gathering a bag full of glass, I sat beneath the palm trees to cool down. As I looked out over the water I began to think about how much work I put in to find the pieces of glass. I had to move pieces of shells and rock around or even dig in the sand to find what I was on the hunt for. I was searching beneath the surface.
It hit me then, finding beautiful pieces of glass beneath the surface is just like a person. We all tend to judge and read what we see of someone at the surface. Everyone has their own set of trials and tribulations, everyone looks different, not one of us alike, but we all share something that’s the same; we all have beauty inside of us.
If we were to dig a little deeper, we would find someone’s beautiful gem in the center that they don’t display on the surface. Whether it’s a story to tell, an attribute to share, personality, or family history. Everyone is unique in their own ways, and beneath their surface, there is beauty in all sorts.
Never for a moment should any of us doubt our worth or our beauty, because we all have it in us. I challenge each reader to look beneath the surface of those you meet, and find their beauty.
Always be kind, love one another, and adjust your focus.
