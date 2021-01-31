If these words sound familiar, yes, they are words from the Holy Bible - the book of Micah to be exact. These three commands were given to the people of the nation of Israel by God Himself. God was demanding that His people would turn from evil and towards what is good; to act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly. Although these words were penned by the prophet Micah long ago, the words loudly apply to us today.
In light of all the madness, turmoil, and sheer violence we have seen across our countrythe past several months, these words have been ringing in my mind. I think too many of us have an incorrect and unhealthy understanding of justice. Justice simply means just behavior; a concern for peace and genuine respect for people. It doesn’t call for violence or hate. No more “eye for an eye.” Respect, peace, and love will extinguish all such hate and evil.
Next, we are to love mercy. In some translations of Micah 6:8, it reads, “love kindness.” I don’t know about you, but I feel like kindness is a lost virtue in our world today. Our culture seems to only encourage belittling others, acting from a hateful heart, and completely driven by the motive of revenge. Where did kindness go throughout the process of electing a new president of our country?
There has been too much of a “us vs. them” mentality the past few months in America. To love mercy is to set aside judgment, take off hate, and kill pride. It means putting on love. We have to be more concerned with with wearing love than our political party of preference t-shirts.
Lastly, we must walk humbly. We naturally hate humility because it often leaves us forgotten. Pride is a woefully destructive sin that every one of us must resist each day we are given.
But, oh, what a beautiful thing it is to watch humility flow from a person’s heart and life! To live humbly is to live as if everyone else is more important than you. It is to look to the interest of others and even consider those needs as a higher priority than your own.
This is the basis of it all. We will never reap the fruit of acting justly and loving mercy if we fail to walk humbly.
I am hopeful for a far greater sense of unity and love in our country moving forward. And even if it that hope never manifests itself here, my hope rests in He who is eternal and gracious being compare.
“He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” Micah 6:8, NIV.
