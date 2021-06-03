This week’s edition of The Kaufman Herald is my first serving as The Herald reporter. Last week, I was mentored by Taylor Dunn in my transition week. Taylor remained patient with me as I began to navigate around all the new and different programs; I couldn’t have asked for a better teacher. Thank you Taylor for making my first week at The Herald a memorable one. I wish you all the best in your new position as the full time youth pastor at First Baptist Church in Kaufman!
I want to introduce myself to the readers. I am a hometown girl and 2021 graduate from Kaufman High School with plans to attend community college to major in journalism and communication while also working full time at The Herald. During my time in high school, I was an active member in theatre, robotics, debate, Leo Club, National Honor Society, student council, and yearbook.
I have always been a storyteller. From writing vivid short stories in elementary school to performing various roles on stage in musicals and plays, stories are made to inform, educate, or make the reader feel. I love engaging in and telling stories to push my knowledge and perception of life.
In my free time, you will find me behind a camera taking senior portraits, family photos, birthday celebrations and much more. During the school year, you can find me on the sidelines of any sporting event, especially football games. I am a huge fan of Friday Night Lights!
I am eager to tell our communities stories and capture many memorable moments. Always remember, when life gets blurry, adjust your focus.
