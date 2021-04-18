The garden center is packed with table after table of wonderful plants. The impulse to buy them all, or at least as many as will fit in the car, is strong.
Do not give into temptation – unless you’ve got lots of money and are ready for some big disappointments!
You need the right plant for the right place, and that can take a little thought and research. It’s not as much fun as a car full of flowers, but it will help save future heartbreak.
Sun-loving plants need a spot where they get lots of rays. Shade-loving plants do better under the trees. You get the idea.
To begin, figure out what appeals to you and what you want your home and landscaping to look like.
Drive around and look at some beds you like. Take pictures and try to identify the plants. There are several internet apps that can help with that.
You may want to check with your homeowners association, if you have one, to see what’s recommended for your neighborhood. Some require certain plants.
The association also may limit where you can put a bed and how big it can be.
You’ll want to ready the beds by digging them up and adding a little compost. Make sure you are careful not to disturb sprinkler pipes if you have a system. Using edging may help with keeping the weeds out.
Finally, you’re ready to decide on flowers. That’s the tricky part.
You may love lavender, but it can be hard to grow here. It takes really dry soil and can’t be planted near flowers like the Texas Star Hibiscus that likes boggy areas. Azaleas are stunning but grow best in shade.
What about native plants that use less water? (A drought is predicted for the summer. And water conservation is always a good idea.)
How do you know what plants need placement and care to grow well?
There is a lot of help out there, even for the most beginning of gardeners.
Some of the advice from friends and online forums may or may not be helpful. Much is anecdotal, and it is hard to figure out what will work well for you.
Growing advice from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is based on years of actual research. Plants are grown under different conditions and their success is carefully measured. There are folks who go out to flower beds on a regular basis and measure how tall stems are and how fast they grew. They record what kind of soil was used, the amount of water and any fertilizer.
Start at agrilifeextemsopm.tamu.edu or check out the library of videos on the Aggie Horticulture YouTube channel or Aggie Horticulture on Facebook.
If you’re looking for recommendations for plants that grow well in Texas see TexasSuperstar.com.
Locally, you can get questions answered by the Kaufman County Master Gardeners Association. Members are trained volunteers who can help you out or get information from A&M experts. Find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kcmga.
The Master Gardeners website, kcmga.org, is being reorganized and will be available again soon for assistance.
Now with your information firmly in hand, it’s time to hit the garden center and local plant sales.
You’ll have a beautiful garden.
Karel Holloway is a Kaufman County Master Gardener.
