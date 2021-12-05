When people are searching for that ‘ideal’ spot to vacation I am often asked, “What is the ideal vacation?” I generally will list three options in hopes that the person I am serving hears that “ideal” spot and is ready to begin making trip plans. I thought I would develop a series of ‘ideal’ vacation ideas and share them in the coming weeks and months. We will begin the series with a look at the cruising industry right now.
What makes experiencing a cruise right now the ideal vacation? The list is actually quite extensive, I will share a few reasons why a cruise might be right for you.
The first reason as to why a cruise might be ideal for you is the price. On a four night cruise sailing out of Galveston in mid-Feb. 2022, two people in an interior room could sail for a total of $509.04. That is not the per person price but the total stateroom price after taxes, fees, and port expenses have been added for two people. That price also includes all of your food, drinks such as tea, juice, water, and coffee. The cost also covers the various entertainment across the ship including Broadway-style shows, multitudes of musicians staged throughout the ship, comics, and more. A price like this is beyond a bargain when you add in all the things that are included.
The next reason why a cruise might be the ideal vacation selection for you is the low crowds and safety protocols in place across all of the cruise lines. The cruising industry has been one of the most impacted industries by COVID-19. For the most part, cruises were non-existent for the better part of 16 months while those corporations created and implemented protocols to ensure the safety of all people on board. One of the protocols is that most cruise ships are sailing around 50% capacity, including crew members. Having sailed three times since Aug. 2021, I can tell you that I have never felt safer while sailing.
My final reason, while certainly not the last of reasons to make a cruise your ideal vacation right now, are the destinations each cruise ship visits. If you are on a four day cruise sailing out of Galveston, you will most likely be stopping in the beautiful Cozumel. When in Cozumel, you can do such things as snorkel, scuba dive, explore ancient Mayan ruins, shop, and so much more. When your itinerary includes five or more days, you are exploring at minimum, two port destinations or more. Western Caribbean itineraries will have you visit ports in Mexico while Eastern Caribbean itineraries include several stops in the Bahamas. The great thing here is that you can visit these countries without the need of a passport.
While cruising may not be ideal for everyone right now, it might be for you. I would love to answer any questions in regards to various cruise lines, ports, pricing, safety protocols, or how to get booked for your own cruise. Feel free to reach out via email: davidmaddron@travelmation.net and I look forward to serving you.
Our next ‘ideal’ vacation exploration will be all-inclusive resorts. In the meantime, remember, leave this world with memories, not dreams!
Wishing you a great big beautiful tomorrow!
