If you’re retired, one of the biggest expenses you may be confronted with on a regular basis is healthcare. Even if you’re enrolled in Medicare, you may need to pay various medical costs out-of-pocket — and, in general, costs are going up, not down. Fortunately, there are tools that can help make these expenses more manageable, one of which may be a Health Savings Account, or HSA. If an HSA is available to you, you may want to explore its potential benefits. Here’s a primer.

A targeted, tax-advantaged savings tool

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.