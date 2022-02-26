Around this time last year, I was a senior in high school that was picking photography back up for fun. I would follow the high school sport teams around and take pictures to send the yearbook. Right as the Kaufman boys basketball team started advancing in the playoffs, I was growing my skills more each game.
My grandpa saw an ad in the Herald one day that said something along the line of submitting photos of students in sports to be featured in the paper. After my grandpa saw the ad and saw some of the photos I was taking, he encouraged that I submit a few of my photos. At first, I was hesitant to reach out and send my work because I was nervous it wasn’t good enough.
Once I submitted my email, I was greeted back promptly with a response that they would love to use my pictures and to submit more in the future if I took more. From then to the end of the spring, I would correspond with Herald employees almost weekly if not a few times a week.
Coming full circle a year later, it’s playoff time for the Kaufman Lions basketball team and I will be covering them through the playoffs. However, instead of a student, I am now a Herald employee. It’s pretty neat how things work out and how such a big world can feel so small.
Always be kind, love one another, and adjust your focus.
