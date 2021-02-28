There is real beauty in seeing a community come together in time of need.
This past week was completely unprecedented for our state. Deep snow, icy roads, and wind chills below zero are not something I am used to as a born-and-raised Texan. Being shut in due to weather conditions is one thing; being shut in without power is another.
My heart goes out to the many across our county and state who were forced to endure freezing temperatures inside their homes. Many of our neighbors were forced to go days without heat, lights, and even water. Under the circumstances, the situation was no longer just a storm, but a disaster.
But in the midst of chaos, I saw so much beauty and good. People from our community stepped up and sacrificially met the needs of their neighbors. Generators were delivered, fire wood was chopped, homes were opened, and meals were served; just to name a few actions of love. The people of Kaufman County were eager to help.
As we’ve seen in our country over the past year, the circumstances of last week easily could have led to looting and violence. Instead, I witnessed an overflow of compassion, love, and care. I saw the heart and hand of God - the Father of Compassion - at work.
In a culture that makes it so easy to get completely consumed by our own wants and needs, let us remember the beauty of coming together and loving one another. Faithfulness to this action fulfills your purpose as one created to love.
For it is written, "Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind." This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: "Love your neighbor as yourself." Matthew 22:37-39.
