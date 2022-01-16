In the cold of winter, a gardener’s fancy turns to seeds.
Now is the time to plan what you want to plant this spring and order seeds.
You may have received several seed catalogs in the mail by now. If not, you can go online and search for seed catalogs and find dozens.
Many are devoted to edibles, others are strictly flowers, however, some have both. There are some that fit both your growing space and gardening philosophy.
For instance, I have a friend who only grows heirloom vegetable varieties, those that are tried and true. Some are looking for cool new hybrids, varieties that have been bred for particular characteristics such as size or storability.
Growing from seeds can be more difficult than simply grabbing starter plants from the nursery or big box store, but you have so much more to choose from.
Most stores will carry maybe six varieties of starter tomatoes, but if you grow from seeds, there are dozens to choose from. Baker Creek’s The Whole Seed Catalog has more than 100 tomatoes … some are huge slicers. Others are little pop-in-your mouth miniatures while others are best for sauce and canning.
Last year I grew some Indigo Gold cherry tomatoes on a whim … they were wonderful with almost a smoky flavor. I also tried some little Sun Golds that were almost like eating candy!
The variety holds for flowers as well. For example, Park Seed lists more than a dozen types of Zinnias.
The catalogs also have information about the best way to grow the plants.
Johnny’s Selected Seeds is aimed at farmers but sells seeds packets for the home garden as well.
That catalog has information on disease resistance, how soil temperature affects germination, time to harvest, and in some cases, how long the vegetable will remain in good condition in the field.
Most catalogs can be found for free. The 532 page The Whole Seed catalog will set you back $12.95. The seeds are listed in their online catalog, but it’s fun to curl up on a cold day and browse through the pictures of exotic plants you may have never heard of.
Order now, seed now! Like so many other things, seeds have been in short supply.
Planting season is here; carrots, English peas, beets, broccoli and others can be planted this month.
Other seeds, such as tomatoes, you’ll want to start indoors for spring planting. Planting times for an extensive list of commonly grown vegetables are available at aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/archives/parsons/earthkind/ekgarden14.html. Kaufman County is in Region IV.
A warning: the catalogs can be alluring. Orders in the hundreds of dollars are common.
Gardening help is available from Kaufman County Master Gardeners at kcmga.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/kcmga.
