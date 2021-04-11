There aren’t many things I find myself counting down the days for each year. But Opening Day of Major League Baseball is one of them.
There were 156 days between the final game of the 2020 World Series and this year's Opening Day on April 1. I wasn’t counting down the whole time, but I’ll admit I was for about half of it.
The beginning of this season was extra special after 2020 was cut short and fans were kept away. Last Thursday, I tuned into Opening Day games to see stands around the country at about 30% capacity. But on Monday, the Rangers welcomed a full house for the first time at Globe Life Field. I wasn’t there, but I wanted to be!
Anyone that knows me is well aware of my affection for the Rangers. I watch every game I can and about half my closet has the red and blue Texas logo on it. So, if you’re wandering what I’m doing for the next six months, you know where to find me.
There’s much to love about baseball and a lot of it goes beyond the sport.
This year, we get to come back together and take in America’s Pastime. Regardless of outcomes, this season is special. And who knows, maybe our guys in Arlington can make this year memorable.
Go Rangers!
Thanks for reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.