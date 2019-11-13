We must stop and confront unresolved issues

Is it possible that we’re working hard to communicate a message on the surface that we’re OK, when in actuality we’re not? The truth is, we’ve been born into a fallen and broken world and we are all broken in some way. We only make matters worse when we attempt to hide our pain and brokenness and stuff it into some forgotten compartment in our souls. It’s OK to not be OK… but let’s recognize that God doesn’t want us to stay that way.
After more than 30 years of ministry, I recently returned from a much-needed and lengthy sabbatical. I reached a place in my own journey where I realized I too was broken. As hard as I tried, I couldn’t seem to do enough good or catch enough adrenaline to sooth the unresolved issues in my soul. What I didn’t realize at the time is that God wanted me to experience a breakthrough, but it was going to require a breakdown.
Staying busy all the time is a coping mechanism in itself that keeps us from intimacy with God, ourselves and others. If we’re not emotionally self aware then we’re broken. I was busy and broken and I needed to stop and confront my own denial. We’re either a part of the solution or we’re a part of the problem.
“Broken people break people and healed people heal people.” Unfortunately, we’re not doing anyone any favors to just tell them to read their bibles and try harder and they’ll be OK.
I love the Lord, I love His word and I have the kind of work ethic that gets celebrated in our “get it done” culture, and so do many of my friends. But I believe the Lord wants us to STOP and confront the unresolved issues that contribute to our brokenness. For many of us, it’s the pain and the shame of our pasts that keeps us trapped in the isolation of busyness and other unhealthy attachments.
What if your wounds were healed? What if you stopped responding out of your brokenness? What would your marriage and other relationships be like if you stopped being so sarcastic and defensive? Stop and invite the Lord into your pain today, He is faithful to rescue us, even from ourselves.
“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted; he rescues those whose spirits are crushed.” -Psalm 34:18.
— Greg Richards is lead pastor at Life Church on the square in Kaufman. More info at YourLifeChurch.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.