The state of the markets in 2022, where both stocks and bonds experienced declines in the first half of the year, may have you thinking about other investing options. If you’re wondering how to further diversify your portfolio alternative investments are one option to consider. They include real estate, commodities, hedge funds, private equity and private debt, and venture capital. Before you dive in, here’s what you should know about these nonconventional assets. You should also be sure to seek the advice of a trusted financial advisor who can help you evaluate your risk tolerance, time horizon and whether alternatives could have a suitable place in your portfolio.

A different kind of investing

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.