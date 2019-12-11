I’m always amazed by the number of people who tell me they do all of their Christmas shopping online.
Shopping in general isn’t my favorite thing, but sitting and doing it all on the computer has no appeal for me whatsoever. Maybe it’s because I work most of the day on a computer – going online during my free time is no fun.
So when I get to check out a little, local place that has lovely items – that’s what I enjoy, or browsing through cool stuff at the hardware store or the feed store. Besides, online retailers aren’t sponsoring your kid’s soccer team, are they?
Small Business Saturday, a national effort to get people to look at small businesses the Saturday after Thanksgiving, reports that when shoppers buy local, more than 60 cents of each dollar stays in the community where the purchase is made. When purchases are made at a national retailer, that share goes down. And when purchases are made online, you’re sending all of your money out of town, and most likely to another state or even another country.
And here’s a blatant advertisement from your local newspaper publisher – a subscription to the The Kaufman Herald makes a great gift, and you’re shopping local!
Thank you to those of you who shop local this season, and I’m looking forward to seeing folks Saturday during the Kaufman Christmas Carol.
Thanks for reading.
