Editor’s note: This is a copy of a letter sent to Rep. Jeff Leach and members of the Texas House State Affairs Committee in response to House Bill 2578, which would publish all public notices on a website administered by the state.
On behalf of my staff and 3,000-plus readers of the Kaufman Herald in Kaufman County, Texas, I am writing to vigorously decry House Bill 2578.
Public notices are one of the BEST ways for local governments to reach residents of our county, many of whom are poor and do not have a good Internet connection, if they have a computer at home at all.
Do your parents or your aunts and uncles subscribe to a community newspaper? Ask them if they read the public notices. I bet the answer is yes!
So you might be saying, “OK, yes, our older residents read the legal notices, what about our younger constituents?” Texas newspapers combine their notices into a searchable website, and readers can even sign up for email notifications on topics of interest to them. Is your state website going to have that capability?
Furthermore, there is accountability in having local newspapers run public notices. We can tell you when that notice ran, and for how long. That is missing in a website.
And yes, there is a financial component to our advocating for public notices. Newspapers do make money by publishing them, although I'd like to point out, it's not a vast amount. Most papers haven't changed their public notice rates in years, or even decades.
That financial support, however, can be the difference between a newspaper existing - or not existing - during these challenging times of running a business.
You all have probably heard of "Death by a thousand cuts." Our editor worked for a newspaper in Colorado where the local municipality decided to no longer run the full wording of local legal notices. Shortly afterward, the paper’s owners announced the publication was going to be published only online. Needless to say, community members were not happy about this decision, then the owners cut back on coverage in the community.
Is that what you want to happen in the communities that you are elected to represent? Diminishing coverage of local issues? No editorials questioning how local tax dollars are spent? No accountability for the people we elect to represent us?
I think not!
On behalf of newspaper readers, as well as the residents of the great state of Texas, I ask you to pull the plug on House Bill 2578.
Thank you for reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.