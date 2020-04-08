Well, this will be a strange Easter Sunday.
But I hope we can all realize we have faced crises before, and we will do so again, so here is one we just have to deal with for now.
I liked the advice from Pastor Greg Thomas.
“Keep looking up,” he told me during a telephone interview on Monday.
He’s right. It’s easy to get stuck right now, just looking down.
Particularly for me. I have a crick in my neck, and I really wish I could go to a chiropractor to get it adjusted. So if you see me at the store looking at you kind of crooked, please don’t take it personally.
A lot of people are wondering how they can help others in need right now. Local churches are calling members just to ask how they’re doing. I think that’s something we can try.
Members of churches and local quilt guilds are sewing face masks for us to wear. I’m sure that is appreciated, as well.
On Saturday, I gave blood at Faith Fellowship Church of the Nazarene in Terrell. I’ll be honest, one of the reasons I give blood is I love the snacks. Munching on Cheez-Its and Oreos after donating just makes my day. I had some raisins, too, just to balance out that junk food! But it did feel good to help others, and the Red Cross keeps appointments spaced out, so I was only in the large room with a few staffmembers and one other donor. We kept our social distance!
Thank you for reading, and Happy Easter to everyone.
