Following the severe freezing weather in February, assistance from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Association is available in Kaufman County, according the county officials.
Residents can apply online at www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling the FEMA Disaster Assistance Helpline at (800) 621-3362. Helpline services are available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also is asking Texans to submit a self-reporting damage survey. Responses to the survey will help the state identify damages across Texas. The survey is available at www.TDEM.Texas.Gov/Warm.
