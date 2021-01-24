A big congratulations to the Crandall High School spirit squad for another state championship!
Considering this is Crandall's first year of competition at the 5A level, this is an outstanding accomplishment.
Another round of congratulations is due to Kaufman County and Rep. Keith Bell for realizing that 100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine every week isn't enough to get a county of 100,000 people vaccinated.
So instead of waiting for the state or feds to set up a clinic here, which could have takenmonths, they have moved forward in establishing our own clinic, and everyone is hopingthe first set of shots could be administrated by Jan. 25.
This also highlights the need for a county health authority, and that should be an idea the county studies further in the future.
I know I sound like a broken record, but the vaccine isn't here yet, at least in large numbers, so we need to keep masking up and staying away from groups as much as possible, and keep washing our hands.
Those are the small steps we can take until the vaccine arrives.
Thanks for reading.
