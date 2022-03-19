While reading the recent headlines about another extremely costly KISD bond election I was pondering the question, who do we as KISD community members want to be? I had a great discussion with a friend that shared information about the rapidly growing school district and all the challenges that were to come if we did not prepare right now because teachers are already overburdened from the last several years.
The KISD school board’s answer is to get out ahead of these problems and build wildly expensive new campuses all in the name of educating the students. The school board is basically telling us the same thing they told us the last time they asked for a loan, “you owe it to the students, the tax increases are minimal for everyone, and the population growth cannot be stopped.” The school board fails to mention the massive contracts and backroom discussions that go on in order to persuade voters to approve spending like this.
I have interviewed with construction companies before that explain how the construction firm pays consultants to “work with the district” to make sure that bonds get passed. At the end of the day, they all feel like it is justified because the community truly needed that overpriced new campus. It seems that the few decision makers we have use the “build it and they will come” approach to everything. The good news is that we the people can tell them not to build it, at least not right now. Why not wait a little longer to become a suburb that the those with the most to gain want Kaufman to become?
So, I have to ask myself and each KISD community member again, who do we want to be? Do we want to be the community that focuses on rapid growth so that our property values increase no matter what the cost to our current students? Do we want to be the community that slows down and takes a moment to really think about what is at stake and truly prepares the students for adulthood?
The growth and pains of change are inevitable, but we have the choice to make our voices heard and choose to tell the KISD School Board to stop and think about what is really necessary right now. We can tell them that overreaching massive spending is not the answer for us right now. We can tell them that we want to focus on the handful of issues with our current buildings and focus on helping the teachers/staff really do what is best for the current students. We can tell our friends that wish to move here for the exciting new school campuses that we are happy with a small community and still enjoy what is left of what was once a rural area for a little while longer.
Becoming a suburb like Mesquite, and all that goes with it, once seemed like a far-off dream, or nightmare depending on why you moved to Kaufman. Whether it is your dream or nightmare, the time to choose is during this bond election. If we are satisfied with explosive growth, increasing traffic, and shrinking open spaces then we can continue to not question our leaders by not voting. This community, and not an outside developer, gets to choose what direction we take.
—Paul Bennett
Kaufman, TX
