The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission joins the state and nations around the world to mark Human Trafficking Prevention Month and is renewing its call for everyday Texans to do their part in fighting organized crime in the Lone Star State.By reporting suspicious activity and promoting human trafficking awareness, everyone can help combat trafficking.
As the state’s sole regulator of the alcoholic beverage industry, TABC leads investigations of potential trafficking within agency-licensed businesses such as bars, convenience stores and nightclubs. Since 2013, TABC’s Special Investigations Unit has shut down more than 100 locations with suspected ties to organized crime, including human trafficking, money laundering, prostitution and narcotics trafficking.
cA number of those investigations took place during the most recent fiscal year, in which TABC agents identified or rescued nearly 100 potential trafficking victims while canceling the liquor permits of multiple businesses with ties to human trafficking.Putting an end to human trafficking within TABC-licensed businesses is a top priority for the agency, according to ExecutiveDirector Bentley Nettles.
“The Texas Legislature recognized the incredibly important role TABC plays in fighting human trafficking and amended the Alcoholic Beverage Code to make this mission one of our top priorities,” Nettles said. “By working with our law enforcement partners at all levels of government, and with the support of the Legislature and everyday Texans, I’m confident we can expand onour success and make a difference in the lives of the victims of this horrible crime.”
One of the ways Texans can assist in the fight is by spotting the signs of potential trafficking at a location and reporting it to TABCusing the TABC mobile app or by calling (888) THE-TABC.
“This mission simply can’t succeed without the help of concerned citizens,” Nettles said. “Information or tips provided by the public are often the first step in identifying potential trafficking, bringingthe criminals to justice, and freeing the victims.”
To learn more about TABC’s role in fighting human trafficking, visit bit.ly/tabc-ht.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.