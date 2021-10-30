When I think of Halloween, the song Spooky Scary Skeletons melody plays amongst my head. Halloween makes me think of my childhood; dressing up and traveling up and down Houston Street going door to door trick-or-treating. I remember how much I loved to see all the different costumes and how I would point out the most abstract ones to my parents and exclaim that they looked like the real character that they were portraying.
During my early ages, I was Taylor Swift’s biggest fan; I had every CD, every book, and knew every lyric to every song. One year for Halloween, I decided to dress up as Taylor Swift and perform her songs as I walked down Houston Street collecting candy. My mom always helped me create the most elaborate looks to fulfill my dress-ups dreams.
As I finished up my trick-or-treating on Houston Street, I wanted to end the night with one last performance. I stood at the corner of Mulberry and Houston Street and performed Taylor Swift’s hit song, “You Belong With Me.” I remember after I performed there was a crowd of people applauding me for not only my singing but my bravery to sing in front of hundreds of strangers. That night went down in my history book of the best Halloween.
As the day approaches, I encourage all kids to enjoy the night and fully embody their character of choice. I highly encourage that parents, guardians, friends, and family take several pictures of their kids all dressed up. Take pictures of them posing for you as well as candid ones.
My parents took a picture of my friend and I when we were about four-years-old holding hands and walking to trick-or-treat together. It is one of my favorite pictures to look back on from my childhood.
Always be kind, love one another, and adjust your focus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.