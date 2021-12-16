Can you believe that Christmas is almost here? It seems like this holiday season has flown by faster than Rudolph guiding Santa through the night.
With the Christmas holiday quickly approaching, I want to share a few of my favorite family traditions, memories, and holiday tips.
Family traditions:
One of my favorite family traditions at Christmas is getting our annual Christmas pajamas from my Grandma and Grandpa at our family Christmas gathering. I remember when I was really little how excited I was to get new pajamas to wear on Christmas Eve/morning. I still enjoy getting them and look forward to it every year. A simple gift of new pajamas shows me my grandparents thoughtfulness and attentiveness as they pick out a pair year after year that perfectly suits me. Not only do they do this for me, but they also do this for my brother and all of the other grandkids. Their gesture of thoughtfulness and kindness shines bright through this tradition.
Another family tradition I love is going out to my dad’s parents, my Mamaw and PawPaw’s, for our Christmas Day/evening gathering. It never fails that when we arrive to their house, we are instantly greeted with smiles and big hugs.
I love getting together to eat the delicious meal that both my Mama and PawPaw fix and getting to chat about many topics. Time with my family is precious and something I enjoy the most. Especially when I’m in company of the ones who make me laugh until I cry from the funniest stories and jokes. I can’t wait for this night to come this year!
Memories:
When my brother and I were fairly little, my parents would take us to the North Park Mall in Dallas to go see the toy train exhibition that they set up for families and kids to enjoy throughout the holidays. I remember being so excited on the ride up to the mall and being giddy with my brother in the backseat … our parents would just look back at us and smile.
Once we would get to the mall, we thought our legs couldn’t walk fast enough to get up to the exhibit. When we would finally get to the entry of the exhibit, I could see the trains in the near distance and just watch in amazement. As we would walk through the exhibit and see all the different stations and landscaping, I remember looking at every detail from the dirt on the side of the tracks to the power-lines that ran through across the entire track. My brother and I would watch the train pass us by with their bright colors and tedious detailed decor and grin ear to ear.
As a kid, we all had such vast imaginations that would be invented by the smallest spark of amazement or wonder. Each year that we went to see the trains as a family, I was filled with the same excitement and amazement to watch all the trains pass us by. I love that I can still look back on these memories and others like it and reminisce on being a kid and all the joys and laughter that came along with it.
Holiday tips:
• Don’t want your kids to know what gift is their’s? Don’t use two separate types of wrapping paper. Instead, use a mix of paper and put symbols on the bottom of each gift for each child. Example: Child one’s gifts have a triangle and child two’s gifts have a heart.
• Make magical reindeer food without using glitter. Sparkly glitter is not biodegradable since it is a plastic material, meaning the glitter won’t break down for many years. To make colorful magical reindeer food, use dried oats and mix in with leaf/flower confetti. Leaf and flower confetti can be easily made with hole punchers. You can use circle hole punchers, or other fun shapes, and cut out sections of leaves that are still a little colorful or you can buy a cheap bouquet of flowers and cut out sections of the petals on Christmas Eve.
• Need a fun game to play on Christmas Eve? Make a saran wrap ball filled with little trinkets, gift cards, dollar bills, travel size lotions, candy, snacks, etc. for a super fun and easy game for all ages!
Always be kind, love one another, and adjust your focus.
