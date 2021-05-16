If you’re a Rangers fan like me, you’ve likely been frustrated with the inability to watch games. Last October, major streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu TV, Sling and others, dropped what was then known as Fox Sports Southwest — now Bally Sports Southwest. Since then, Ranger games have been almost impossible to view for fans. And this is far from a local problem. Fans all over the country are dealing with limited to no access to their regional sports networks and their favorite teams along with it.
Unfortunately, many Ranger fans are missing out on what has been a highly entertaining team so far this season. Thought by many to be one of the worst teams in baseball, the 2021 Ranger squad has been surprisingly competitive and fun.
As the second youngest team in Major League Baseball, the Rangers bring a lot of energy every night. Home runs were few and far between last year, but guys like Joey Gallo, Nate Lowe and Cuban phenom Adolis Garcia are hitting bombs nightly. Kyle Gibson looks like an All-Star. Third-year Manager Chris Woodward is changing the culture among this club and I believe bright things are ahead.
It stinks to not be able to simply tune in to games every night. It’s really frustrating! I hope an agreement can be reached soon and regional sports networks will again return to television services that most fans most use. Until then, follow along, read some articles, and watch highlights. Better yet — get out to the beautiful new Globe Life Field! Go Rangers!
Thanks for reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.