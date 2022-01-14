Hello readers and welcome to 2022! We have made it another year, another trip around the sun. This year I am excited for all the new memories that will be made. I am looking forward to graduating with my Associate’s degree in May … this achievement is only the start to what I hope will be many more large and great achievements.
I’m also looking forward to the many stories that I will cover for the Herald. I can’t wait for all the new places I will go, the new people I will meet, and the events that I will attend. I love meeting new people at the events that I attend! It’s not only great to meet new people, but to also immerse myself more in the community and the people that are my fellow neighbors.
Is there something that you are looking forward to this year? Or maybe a goal you have for the year? It’s always good to either set a goal or look forward to something in the year ahead. Our brains love having goals and counting down weeks or days until an event you are looking forward to.
Something I am looking forward to this year is going on some kind of new spontaneous adventure. I don’t have a particular location in mind to travel to, I just want to travel somewhere I have never been before and create lifetime memories.
Memories are a large reason as to why I enjoy taking photos so much. Capturing the precious memories over the years allows for me and others to look back at the year in just a few frames. Many photos I take over the years of places I go and things I do, I put into a scrapbook so I have a large hard copy recap of some of the best memories I have.
Since everything is pretty much digital nowadays, I believe digital clouds and devices make it easier to loose photos rather than keeping them safe. Keeping physical copies bound between the pages of a book makes me feel as if my memories are safe forever.
Always be kind, love one another, and adjust your focus.
