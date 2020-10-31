I've been hearing some reports on national media about families finding creative ways to hand out candy at Halloween, either via a 6 foot pipe or a long ramp or some other contraption, so they don't have to get close to those little trick-or-treaters.
I know some families will want to make the usual trick-or-treat rounds this year, but I know some who have members with health issues who just can't risk it, so I think Kaufman's drive-in movie on Saturday could be a good solution for some folks. And for those who just can't go out, maybe make the most of it at home and remember there will be Halloween next year.
I know we're tired of wearing masks. I want to get together with lots of friends and familyfor the holidays. But as the number of COVID cases continue to rise around the country and in Texas, that doesn't seem like a good idea right now.
I hope y'all stay safe and have a fun Halloween, even if it's a little different this year.Thanks for reading.
