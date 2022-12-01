When I was merely 10 years old, my family uprooted from Frisco to move to Kaufman County. While moving wasn’t unusual for my family, it seemed my young mind wasn’t ready to adapt to this new adventure. Upon arriving in Crandall, the talkative, outgoing child my parents had raised disappeared like a flick of the switch. I suppose being used to a melting pot of people from all over Texas was what I found normal in my formative years. Relocating to a place where everyone has known each other since kindergarten brought about some social anxiety and reclusiveness from my peers.

My mother, worried about this sudden change in her child, sat me down to explain balance to me in a way that a 10-year-old might understand. She explained how there are four major “baskets” we must fill to find fulfillment in our lives. Those categories are family, friends, spirituality and a hobby for yourself. After moving away from my extracurricular activities, church, and friends, all I had in my life was family, so it was time to start working little by little to have a fulfilled lifestyle.

