When I was merely 10 years old, my family uprooted from Frisco to move to Kaufman County. While moving wasn’t unusual for my family, it seemed my young mind wasn’t ready to adapt to this new adventure. Upon arriving in Crandall, the talkative, outgoing child my parents had raised disappeared like a flick of the switch. I suppose being used to a melting pot of people from all over Texas was what I found normal in my formative years. Relocating to a place where everyone has known each other since kindergarten brought about some social anxiety and reclusiveness from my peers.
My mother, worried about this sudden change in her child, sat me down to explain balance to me in a way that a 10-year-old might understand. She explained how there are four major “baskets” we must fill to find fulfillment in our lives. Those categories are family, friends, spirituality and a hobby for yourself. After moving away from my extracurricular activities, church, and friends, all I had in my life was family, so it was time to start working little by little to have a fulfilled lifestyle.
In adulthood, I think we get in a routine between work, children, and home projects, and we can forget to embrace that same childlike mentality. It’s important to fill all “baskets” in your life, even if those categories change with age.
There’s a graphic floating around online that shows a triad of money, time and energy. The idea insinuates that at different stages in life, you will always have two, but never all three. While this may not be a perfect science, I feel that it’s important to find balance around the aspects we do have.
At a young age, many have lots of time and energy, but little money. Use this time to figure out some aspirations. They say your twenties are for “figuring it out,” and just remember, if you fall into this category, you are certainly not alone. Use your time and energy to get creative with outings and budgeting. Do yoga in a park, make friends and have a potluck occasionally, and don’t forget to set aside money to do the things you love. Money will come and go, but this kind of freedom comes once in a lifetime.
As you get older and settle into a career and a family, you may find that the money flows and the energy is present, but there is simply not enough time in the day. If this describes your lifestyle, focus on change. It’s easy to get into a cycle between work and family, but never be afraid to alter your timeline. If your job asks for too many hours, remember to use your time off and plan a vacation, even if it means sitting at home and relaxing for a week. Also, don’t be afraid to change your career. Sometimes, taking that leap is less far-fetched than you think. If the kids have non-stop sports events and are still trying to teach you a new kind of math, send them to grandma’s for the weekend. While they do grow up fast and you’d hate to miss a moment, remind yourself that you are human. Only in a fantasy world can you attend every award ceremony and football game.
Eventually, we all find ourselves with the time and money, but no energy to do things. Use this time in your life to find focus. If the retirement fund is rolling in and you can’t find the motivation to get out of bed anymore, look for small things to commit to each day. After all, it’s the little moments in life that are worth living for. Commit to a house project one day and planting some flowers you like the next. And if you want an energy boost, spend some time around young people and grandchildren. After all, you’d be surprised how contagious the energy of others can be. And if you find yourself with good money and lots of time on your hands but your energy is being drained in other ways, use the cliché “you can sleep when you’re dead.” If we watch life waste away in front of us while we’re still here, are we truly living?
Ultimately, remember to periodically reflect.
I constantly ask myself, if I were to die in this very moment, could I accept that? While this may come across morbid, I use it to determine my balance. Sure, I have long-term goals and aspirations for days to come, but if all of that came to a halt at this moment in time, would I reflect on days past and find that I was fulfilled. If you find that your answer to this question is no, think about what might be missing.
Do that thing you always wanted to do, make amends with that person you miss, and live each day as if it were your last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.