To the editor:
The Civil War ended April 9, 1865. It is now October of 2020. None of us living today was ever a slave, nor were any of us a slave owner. Yet here we are discussing issues of the 18th and 19th centuries. People can rant and proclaim all they want that our veteran’s monument is about slavery and racism, but that is simply not true.
That monument was put there to honor veterans -period. And honoring veterans is the right thing to do, regardless of what war or which side. Removing monuments changes nothing. It only serves to create more racial animosity. Only when hatred is removed from people’s hearts, will things change.
The Holocaust survivors didn’t want Auschwitz torn down because they wanted it to remain as a constant reminder of what should never happen again. Those who are so eager to tear down statues and monuments and erase history would be wise to take a lesson from the Holocaust survivors; and instead focus their energies on the sick and the dying and the grieving and their churches and the homeless and the orphans and the elderly and hold rallies against pollution and global warming and for world peace and things that will help all of mankind.
If you are a Kaufman County resident and you agree that our Confederate Veteran’s Monument should not be removed, please email the Kaufman County Monument Commission at kaufmanmonument@gmail.com and let them know. Be sure to include your name, address, and phone number so that the commission members will know you are a Kaufman County resident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.