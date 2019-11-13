Texas weather provides roller coaster experiences

Having survived my first Texas tornado warnings, and now the first deep freeze of the year, I must say, Texas weather is quite the combination of meteorological events.
Driving north from Houston on Monday night, I watched the thermometer in my car show the outside temperature drop from a warm 75 to the low 50s by the end of the afternoon, then into the 40s that evening and approaching freezing by the end of my drive. I’d left town for a short business trip on Sunday with a some autumn leaves drifting around the backyard, and got home the next day to a three-inch bank of leaves covering the porch steps.
I’m wondering what I should do with all these leaves from the pecan tree in the backyard, so if anyone has any suggestions, please let me know.
The October tornadoes that struck north Dallas aren’t my first experience in the state with twisters. While visiting family in the Hill Country about 25 years ago, I was eating dinner with my grandparents when the air grew strangely still and the sky was an odd green color. We checked the radio report and they were watching for a tornado. Since I had to drive 45 minutes to my parents’ house in Bandera, we decided to cut dinner short and I hit the road. No tornado materialized that night, but I was glad I headed out early.
On another trip, the hubby and I were driving toward Fort Stockton with our son in his car seat, and that same weird-colored sky appeared, along with a huge black cloud in our rearview mirror. Needless to say, my husband hit the gas, and we got out of Texas as quickly as we could. On yet another trip, we stayed the night in southern New Mexico, then drove through Pecos the next morning, gawking at the devastation of a tornado that had passed us by the night before.
My husband had wanted to keep driving, and I’d asked to stop, so I periodically tease him about saving our family’s lives that night.
Of course, this being Texas, everything seems bigger, hotter, colder and wetter than in my previous domiciles.
That’s fine. It’s part of the state’s charm, and I’m enjoying being on a big learning curve.
Thanks for reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.