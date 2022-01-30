Wow! This weather has been super chilly! We went from wearing shorts on Christmas to bundling up in three layers in a matter of weeks…Texas, you are by far the state that holds the element of surprise.
When it is this cold, what do you do? Do you snuggle up on the couch and watch movies? Do you finish a new book in a day? How about getting a little crafty and making some new decor for your home?
When it is a frigid day, I clean and organize. I know it doesn’t sound super exciting to the majority of people, but cleaning and organizing makes me really happy and at peace. Since I can’t really go outside and enjoy the outdoors with the chilly weather, it is a perfect task for me to stay productive while being warm!
If you are needing to make space in your room or home, do a purge of all things during these chilly days. Once you have the items you don’t want to keep for yourself anymore, consider donating to local charities or thrift stores. The Genesis Center here in Kaufman, Community Value in Forney, and Crandall Thrift Center are just three of the many great places that you can donate your loved items and clothing to. Plus, these locations support great causes!
Something else that is great to do during your time indoors is getting ready for tax season. I know that makes us all want to throw our papers in the corner and forget about them, but why not take the down time we have to begin preparing for it? I know it will make us all feel a little less stressed if we slowly begin the process of getting all our ducks in a row before the days catch up to us.
Another thing to note with the cold weather being here, make sure you are taking all precautions to keep from getting the pesky colds that come with the weather. Bundle up when you go outside…especially your ears! Taking vitamin C on a regular basis will also help with overall immune health..and they taste oh so good! Make sure we are all washing our hands and covering our nose and mouth when we sneeze. Simple precautions like these prevent the icky week long illnesses. Stay warm and healthy!
Always be kind, love one another, and adjust your focus.
