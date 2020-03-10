Well I hope all you morning people and early birds are happy, because this is the time of year you love, and I loathe.
You get to hop out of bed an hour earlier, all pleased with yourself, while I grumble and fumble in the dark and curse the fool who invented moving our time around just for the heck of it.
Yes, I will admit, the hour of light in the evening is nice, but it doesn’t make up for my loss of sleep. I will be exasperated for the next nine months, wanting that lost hour back. And when it arrives, I will be so pleased! In the meantime, if you show up at the office and I’m slumping over, please forgive me. I’m trying my best.
•••
Wash your hands, and stay home if you’re sick. It sounds like that’s about the best shot we have at defeating Covid 19 or the Corona virus.
So on a recent visit with my mom, we tried different ways to time the 20 seconds of recommended hand-washing time. It came out to two rounds of Happy Birthday, or a full sing-song version of the alphabet, followed with, “Now I know my ABCs, next time won’t you sing with me.”
Actually, that took us 17 seconds, so either go a little slow, or wash a few more seconds after you’re done.
I will admit, that is a little longer than I was washing my hands in the past, but these days, I’m going the distance!
And getting them dry is important, according to the Centers for Disease Control, and in my opinion, hand dryers aren’t very good at that. The CDC recommends paper towels.
I hope you all stay healthy, and thanks for reading.
