Years ago the story went round about a man who swore he spent $650 for a single tomato.
What he included in the cost was clearing the land, building a retaining wall to keep it from washing away, tilling, soil amendments, garden tools, seeds, chemicals to keep them healthy and somebody to weed after he broke his arm and couldn’t work in the garden.
After a bug invasion and tomato blight, he swore his yield was one edible tomato.
This is exaggerated, but growing your own vegetables can be more expensive than you think.
Is it worth all this? Absolutely, there is something soul-satisfying to eating the foods you’ve grown.
They are much more fresh, often have more nutrients, and you can have a greater variety.
First, you have to decide how much you are going to grow. A few pots, traditional in-ground rows, raised beds or a combination.
Container gardening can be the cheapest, particularly if you already have a collection of pots. Plastic containers such as buckets or heavy storage boxes are good choices and are inexpensive…remember to drill holes in the bottom for drainage!
Prices for raised beds depend on the size and material. Lower end 4-foot by 8-foot wooden boxes start around $25 and go up. Cedar boxes last longer but are more expensive. Or you can go with galvanized steel tubs or beds built from concrete blocks – long-lasting but pricey.
Then there’s soil, garden soil sells from about $8 for a 2 cubic foot bag; smaller beds will hold as much as 21 cubic feet (11 bags).
Of course, it’s best to keep a little space for some compost at five dollars a bag and up.
Traditional in-ground gardening will need a soil test and a way to dig it up. Then there’s soil amendments such as compost or greensand.
You’ll need a spading fork, trowel and gloves.
Seeds start at about $2.50 a packet and can go up to $5 depending on how exotic they are.
During the growing season, there’s fertilizer and any disease-control products.
The good news, the longer you garden, the less you need. Containers and raised beds last several seasons, however, soil and compost will need to be refreshed, but not completely replaced.
You can make your own compost and save seeds, for great plants at lower cost.
If this seems too much, buy a couple of bags of good soil, poke some holes on one side, then turn it over. Cut a slit the length of the bag and pull the sides bag a little, push seeds in the soil.
Keep it watered and enjoy your lettuce, peppers, or tomatoes.
Gardening help is available from Kaufman County Master Gardeners at kcmga.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/kcmga.
