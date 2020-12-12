It’s not hard to shop for a dedicated gardener. Pretty much anything that has to do with plants or soil will make them happy.
A really great plant, a book about something they like or would like to grow, even garden gadgets are great for those who are happy with their hands in the soil.
Plants are easy to find. Pretty much any grocery store has a blooming supply of decorated plants. Grab, pay and go and you’re likely to make your gardener happy. It’s even better in a pretty pot.
Put a little time and thought into it if you want to be a star. Do a pre-holiday visit. Do they mostly grow in pots on the porch or in the house? Is there a bed of roses? If they grow outdoors, is the yard in bright sun or in the shade?
Take your notes and scan some gardening magazines, then look for something that fits their circumstances. Or go to an independent nursery and ask for a little advice.
A blooming orchid is always appreciated. Even in less than perfect conditions, the blossoms will last for weeks. For outside, Lentenroses and old-fashioned roses are popular.
Be aware that Norfolk pines and poinsettias likely won’t survive a freeze outside. A book is always a good idea. Texas A&M University Press (https://www.tamupress.com/search-results/?keyword=Gardening&page_number=1) is a good place to start. The books are written by experts in their fields and based on research.
The Texas Tomato Lover’s Handbookby William D. Adams is the reference book for tomato growers, and pretty much every gardener wants tomatoes.(Tomatoes are the most often grown vegetable.) Adams starts with the basics of soil preparation and goes through the ins and outs of taking care of problems. He has all the good ways to grow tomatoes.
You can also find Native Host Plants for Texas Butterfliesby Jim Weber, Lynne M. Weber and Roland H. Wauer. And for a little adventure try The Rose Rustlers, true tales by Greg Grant and William Welch searching for (and finding), old rose varieties and some new ones.
Garden gadgets can also be a pleaser. I’m not talking those cheapies from the dollar store but some real high-class tools.
How about a dibble? It has a little knobby head and a long, tapering shaft. It can be used to poke small holes for seeds or pushed further into the soil to make perfect holes for bulbs. It looks strange but it almost endlessly useful.
Or try a personalized trowel. Long gardening gloves with cuffs that go up the elbow is another good choice. They protect hands and arms from thorns.
Check for the unusual in small garden shops or on Etsy.
Have a happy gardening holiday!
