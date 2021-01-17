2020 was definitely one for the books. Highlighted by the coronavirus, global pandemic, violent protests on racial injustice, and madness surrounding the presidential election, this past year will likely be remembered in an exclusively negative context. But, a new year is upon us. As we welcome it, let’s choose not to forget, but to remember.
In looking back on 2020, it would probably be much easier not to do so at all. Every one of us felt the effects of the pandemic in some fashion - job loss, worry, financial stress, sickness, loss of a loved one - the list goes on and on. The layers of the COVID-19 pandemic are seemingness countless and, in many cases, unseen. Perhaps you suffered and endured pain this past year in ways completing unrelated to the virus or its domino effect. Nonetheless, may the turning of the calendar represent a new chapter for each of us. With 2020 in the review mirror, I say we keep it in close in memory, learn, and move forward. 2021 is here; let it be a fresh start with humbling beginnings.
Each year, when the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, mankind celebrates worldwide. What are we celebrating exactly? Historically, the holiday aims to reflect and, in response, carries the banner of celebration. This time around however, for many, would better be described as marked with a much different emotion - grief.Grief is the response to loss. And in a year that took far more than it gave, many lost much.
The year 2020 will forever be associated with the facemask. As an unprecedented virus took lives, depleted small businesses, disrupted the economy, introduced us toa new painful meaning of isolation, and skyrocketed stress, our world was, in many ways, flipped upside down. We were kept apart. No one knew with complete certainty what was to come as no one on alive today had experienced such times. Phrases like “new normal” and “crazy times” began to weave themselves into our everyday conversation and vocabulary. Utter chaos had manifested itself among us.
If only the madness of the year stopped there...
The name of George Floyd strikes a variety of emotion into almost anyone’s heart. The unjust killing of Floyd prompted the Summer of ’20 to look like something from a scene of a post-apocalyptic film. Sheer acts of violence flooded our media outlets and found its way too close to home. It seemed as if our country was coming apart at the seams. In times we desperately needed to rally together as fellow countrymen, we tore each other apart.
On the subject of the New Year, of course we do not only celebrate, but hope. We hope for a better year. In a near greedy approach, we want bigger and better. We certainly have the capacity to place our hope in the right things. But, we surely have all attempted to generate hope in an unhealthy manner. To hope is to desire. Together, we hope for the face covering to be a thing of the past. We hope to hold on, even if mere survival, emotionally, physically, and financially. We hope for answers. In response to a year that cared little about anyone, we hope for a far more generous one. We dream, we desire, and we hope.
In hoping for a brighter 2021, a fresh start, I invite you to do so in company and to partner it with remembrance.
One thing I’ve been reminded of throughout this pandemics is the fact that we were not created to live in isolation. I’ve known many people who have contracted the virus and have experienced little to no symptoms. Of course, those individuals entered into a two week self-quarantine period. Those friends have explained to me the worst part of it was being alone. Being alone is not the way man was created to live. According to research, loneliness has been associated with higher rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide. Loneliness among heart failure patients increases risk of death, hospitalization, and emergency department visits. We were designed to be infellowship with others. 2020 took that away.
In light of this, togetherness may be more important than ever under the current times and circumstances we are living. As we begin to gladly invite social gatherings back into our lives, we are far from what we want our worldto be. It’s difficult, yes, even inconvenient right now. But, being in fellowship with others - especially those you love - is as important to your emotional, mental, and spiritual health as breathing is to your physical. I urge you to indulge yourself in community. Seek it, find it, even create it. By any means necessary, invest in relationships. Talk. Laugh. Voice fear. Even if it's all over the dreaded Zoom call.
Lastly, I invite you to hope for a brighter year while remembering what was. Ifeel many will choose to forget the year 2020. I think the moment this pandemic officially comes to a close, many people will lock the memories of it away and pretend it never happened. But what if we purposefully remembered a dreadful year for the sake of thankfulness and healing?
After all, if you’re reading this you’re alive. You survived the worst year any of us have experienced. Congratulations! I believe if we are going to heal from past pain and loss, we must call it to memory.
So, let us reflect. I would never demean anyone’s pain or hardship. Especiallyfrom such a year. But, let’s invite in the pain so that we don’t remain stuck there. Give thanks for the blessings in your life, cling to hope from the right Source, and do it all in the friendly confines of friendship.
“The LORD is a refuge for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble. Those who know Your Name will trust in You, for you, LORD, have never forsaken those who seek You.” Psalm 9:9-10
Thanks for reading.
