At the start of each year, we follow our individual traditions to make sure the upcoming year is better than the last. Whether you celebrate with a plate of black-eyed peas, or counting the minutes until midnight, it’s likely you’ve already started mulling over your New Year’s resolution for 2023. While you don’t necessarily have to promise ‘new year new me’ for the next 365 days, here are some personal ways I’ve worked toward achieving goals.
We’ll start with everyone’s favorite resolution — working out/dieting. It’s likely that this has been your resolution for many resolutions past, but I can promise you are not the only one that loses this battle. I myself am guilty of this uphill battle, but still, I was able to work the gym into my routine in 2022.
My suggestion, acquire an accountability partner. If you can already relate to failing a fitness goal, it’s likely someone you know has too. Finding an accountability partner truly helped me find the motivation to go to the gym. This way, on days when you feel less motived, your friend can take the reins.
Personally, I feel more motivated to accomplish something when I’m letting someone else down, and this method of attending a gym with a friend helped me get in a routine. Even in dieting, having a spouse, roommate, or child that cheers you on can be a big help. Perhaps your goals aren’t fitness related this year. You can still use an accountability partner for all resolutions you may have.
Another way to start moving towards your resolution is writing it down. This may seem silly, but science has proven that we learn better from physically interacting with pen and paper. In a world of electronics, I don’t expect you to leave sticky notes around your home but start with setting reminders. If you are trying to break a long-term habit or start a new routine, reminders on your phone can do the remembering for you.
Also, adding events in your calendar can make a big difference. I know everyone isn’t me but having something written on a calendar works as a checklist in my mind. My day is never truly over until I accomplish everything on my physical to-do list.
Finally, the best advice anyone can give you about reaching your 2023 resolution, stop making excuses. These words may seem empty because I know you have heard them a million times, but no number of accountability partners or reminders in your phone can make you act on something.
Reaching your goals starts and ends with you. So anytime you catch yourself explaining all the reasons something is inconvenient, start thinking optimistically. For every ‘why’ ask why not? Change is uncomfortable but staying stagnant your whole life is a lot scarier.
One last thing to keep in mind, small steps toward achieving a goal is still an achievement. Astronauts may reach for the stars but landing on the moon is no small feat. Don’t get discouraged if your goals are happening at a slower pace or if you haven’t made the progress you hoped. Any amount of effort you put in to better yourself is a success.
