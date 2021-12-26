Merry Christmas and happy holidays to my fellow readers of the Kaufman Herald! I sure hope 2021 has been good to you so far and you are ready to step into 2022 excited about your next destination vacation. I want to use this space this week to share with you why I believe a theme park destination would make a great ‘ideal vacation’. So buckle up, we have an adventure to take!
Let’s take a look at the two biggest theme park brands in the United States, Disney and Universal Studios. Both of these brands have multiple theme park locations in the U.S., with Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando just minutes from one another; then over on the west coast, you have Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood. Both locations have direct flights from Dallas Love Field and DFW Airport. For those looking for additional adventure, each destination can take a solid two day road trip from the Kaufman County area.
What makes these options ideal vacation destinations? There’s a couple of things that really stick out to me for both brands. The first is the immersive storytelling they do throughout the parks and lodging areas.
Disney does the best job of making you feel like you are part of the experience with their themed resorts like their Art of Animation Resort which features themed rooms from the movie Cars, Lion King, Little Nemo, and Little Mermaid. Once in the parks, Disney has attractions with the famed princesses, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and of course, Mickey and friends.
Over at Universal Studios, you have immersive experiences with all things Harry Potter, Dr. Suess, Jurassic Park and more. While the lodging areas differ quite a bit from those at Disney, they do have great options for families of any size and budget.
The second thing that really separates these two brands is the cultural experiences your family is likely to encounter. Both brands have parks worldwide and both employ people from across the world. And perhaps my favorite, these brands highlight various cultures throughout their parks.
EPCOT, which is one of the four parks that make up the Walt Disney World Resort, spotlights eleven countries throughout its’ World Showcase portion of the park. Each of those countries offer unique culinary dishes, attractions that allow you to learn more about those specific countries, and they are predominately staffed with people from those countries. What an opportunity to immerse yourself in other cultures without leaving the United States!
Highlighting these two brands is certainly no knock on other popular brands such as Sea World, Six Flags, and Dollywood. Those brands and parks offer so much for families. A lot of them are more regionalized making it easier for your family to travel and experience a fun vacation.
Wherever you go and whatever you do, please remember to leave this world with memories, not dreams.
