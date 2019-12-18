Ready or not, Christmas is coming

Father Wetzel had a timely message for us this month at Our Merciful Saviour.
Christmas is coming, whether we are ready for it or not.
Really? That baby will arrive and we can’t delay it?
Nope.
It doesn’t matter if that last gift is purchased, or if the cookies are made, or if the cards get addressed. Our Saviour is arriving shortly.
Of course, the gifts and cookies and cards are our way of observing this birthday, but is it the meaning of the season, at least for Christians? No, it is not, or at least it is not supposed to be.
It is easy to get wrapped up in all the hype, however, and I’m as guilty of it as anyone.
As I grow older, I realize that Christmas isn’t about the gifts and the cookies and the stuff. Although I love cookies, don’t get me wrong on that count.
It’s about a day with my mom and the husband and the kids, and having a couple of fat beef bones for the dogs.
A nice dinner together – it can be the same menu as last year, and we might argue about something stupid, and even if the football games are lousy – it’s still a dinner together, and that is what is important. As my boys are getting bigger and heading out into the world on their own, I’m realizing what a gift those days are and I’m trying not to take them for granted any longer.
There were Christmas days in the past where I couldn’t be with my family, and I missed my relatives, but I remember celebrating those days with friends, or my church family, or whoever invited me into their home that year, and I appreciate those memories, as well.
So as I gather with my family for Christmas, I hope you all have a merry Christmas, as well.
Thanks for reading.
