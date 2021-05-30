This edition of the Kaufman Herald, May 27, will be the last I am a part of. Beginning June 1, I am assuming the role of student pastor at FBC Kaufman in a full-time role. To say I’m excited and thankful for this opportunity would be a dramatic understatement. I’m thankful to God and excited to see what He has in store for our church and Kaufman County in the days ahead.
As my time here at the Herald concludes, I want to thank you, the reader. I never thought I would be a news reporter. But, in my eight months here, I have received so much encouragement from our readers. I have always enjoyed writing, but I had to learn how to report — thanks to Melanie Mazur for helping me out and teaching me how to communicate stories to our community in a precise, effective and exciting way. It’s been a privilege to serve my community in this way, albeit for a short season.
My favorite part of this role was meeting some amazing people. I learned very quickly that Kaufman is blessed with some incredible leaders who are hospitable, humble and kind. Never once did I walk away from an event or interview feeling undervalued, but seen and respected.
As with any job, there are things involved that don’t necessarily make us do cartwheels. But, thanks to Wendy Perkins and our design team, I had all the assistance I needed to look good.
Lastly, I have to thank our publisher, Amy Fowler. It’s been a joy to work for a boss who is so kind, giving and supportive. She’s had my back since day one and I have appreciated how she has welcomed me to the team and given me the appropriate space to be a husband and dad while carrying out this work.
Recent KHS graduate Elaine Frosch will be taking over for me. So, be ready to see some sparkling photos every week in the Kaufman Herald.
Thanks for reading.
