One of my favorite life lessons I’ve taken with me along my journey in life is "reason, season, lifetime."
I heard these three words from an early age. My dad’s friend David Jordan, a Florida resident, had told my dad about the sequence of words and the meaning behind it. For several years, I grew up hearing my dad preach this lesson to friends, family, and work colleagues. A few years ago, the lesson finally clicked for me. I understood the beauty behind this sequence of words and how important this lesson was for me and my journey of life.
Reason, season, lifetime: people will come in and out of our lives. People we encounter are put in our lives for a reason, though some may only stay for a season in your life, others will be there for a lifetime.
Each person we encounter throughout our lives impacts us for seasons and oftentimes a lifetime. A gesture as simple as a stranger complimenting another on their smile can boost one's confidence.
"People will not always remember what you say or what you do, but they will remember how you made them feel." These are wise words from both my mother and father. Simple gestures often lead to a ripple effect that create great change in a person and community.
As we think back on our lives, we remember the people who have parted and went their separate ways. Though the paths tend to keep separate and not cross, these people shape our lives and grow us into who we are. As cliche as it is to say our past has shaped us into the person we are today, it is true, and people who come in and out of our lives are an important part in shaping our lives.
If you or someone you know ever seems to question why a person crosses paths then leaves, remember and preach to them that not every person we meet is meant to stay around for a lifetime, but sometimes only a season.
Always be kind, love one another, and adjust your focus.
