Listen… Can you hear it? The constant chatter of a team, the crack of the bat when ball meets wood, and the pop of the glove when ball meets leather. Ah, yes it is baseball.
Many things are a part of America. But baseball has an unique history. The tradition of baseball has been passed down from father to son, from mother to daughter, and from generation upon generation for all Americans to enjoy.
America has been built and rebuilt time and again, but baseball has been the one constant that all Americans can relate to. When America needed it most, baseball was there.
The national pastime helped saved the morale of America. When we see a game of baseball being played, we forget our past, and we do not think about our future.
December 7, 1941 is “A day that will live in infamy” in America. It can also be argued that 1941 was baseball’s season of infamy. It is gone, but never forgotten.
With World War II on the horizon, America needed a hero. They did not get one. They got two.
Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams were never teammates, but they teamed up to make the 1941 season something special.
In May of 1941, DiMaggio got a hit in a game.
So what?
So, that started a hitting streak that is still the longest in baseball history. During that baseball season, people forgot their fears. They had one question on their minds. The question was not about Hitler’s powerful Nazi regime, but it was “Did DiMaggio get a hit today?” Yes, he did in 56 straight games. It reads like fiction, but to those who were there, the memories of it will last a lifetime.
Ted Williams was not known for a hitting streak. But he was known for just hitting.
Consistent excellence was what he was. Early in the season, Williams stayed around the .400 batting average mark. Nobody thought about it much. He will drop off. That is what always happens. But as the season wore on, it became obvious to Williams and America that he had a realistic chance of hitting .400.
Did he do it?
The suspense is killing you isn’t it? Well, the answer is yes he did hit .400.
.406 to be exact.
What was so special about that? It had happened before.
It is special because he is the last man ever to do it.
In the end, DiMaggio’s Yankees won the World Series and DiMaggio received the Most Valuable Player award. But they were both valuable to baseball and America. To baseball, these two rivals put on an exhibition of talent and skill that has rarely been seen if ever, since. To America, they gave hope in a time when America sorely needed it. It was not much, but it is what we needed.
In 1947, it can be argued that we witnessed true baseball for the very first time. During that season, Jackie Robinson made all of America stand up and take notice of him. We not only noticed him, but in watching him play, we saw that greatness lies in every man no matter his race or color of skin. Robinson showed us that all men deserve a chance. America’s response was swift in coming. In 1948, Larry Doby was the first Black player to play in the American League. Then, Roy Campanella, Don Newcombe, and Satchel Paige were soon to follow as well.
In life, “things will and do change.” By breaking the color barrier, baseball showed it could change.
In my opinion, the 1961 baseball season was the last “perfect” season seen by its fans. Think about it. The 1961 season happened before JFK and that fateful day in Dallas. It happened before Martin Luther King could utter those immortal words “I have a dream that all men are created equal”.
The 1961 baseball season was defined by two people: Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris. One was a pronounced superstar. The other was considered to be a journeyman player. But in reality he was also an incredibly good player in his own right. Note: Maris won back-to-back American League Most Valuable Player awards in 1960 and 1961.
During the ’61 season, the M&M Boys, as they were called, staged their own personal home run derby while destroying their opposition left and right. It has been documented that the majority of the fans definitely wanted long time Yankee Mantle to break this hallowed record. As both of them got closer and closer to Babe Ruth’s single season record of 60 home runs set in 1927, America wanted to know one thing.
Will they do it?
Along the way, both players had to deal with an intense form of scrutiny from both the media and the fans. In a season that was more like a journey for both players, the journeyman prevailed. Maris hit 61 dingers that season. He was declared the winner of the contest. But, baseball was the real winner. So was America. By the way, Mantle hit 54 home runs that season. Combined, they swatted a grand total of 115 homers.
Before the tears, there were cheers. Henry Aaron grew up in Mobile, Alabama not knowing that one day he would do something that would not only electrify America, but in the process, anger several of its Americans as well.
In the 1973 season, Aaron began his assault on one of baseball’s most hallowed records. He did well enough to finish the 1973 season just one home run shy of Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record of 714.
So, in the first week of the 1974 season, all eyes – some happy, some sad, and some angry – focused on the city of Atlanta, Georgia. During Aaron’s assault on the homerun record, the nation was reeling. They did not who to trust because President Nixon had lied to them, and even though the 1960s were over, racism still reigned.
America needed a hero and a small boy from Alabama would step into a spotlight that he had no wish to be in. Nevertheless, he performed like a champion, and through it all, remained a gentleman. I make that point, because what he had to endure should not be asked of any man.
People did not mind that he was trying to break the Babe’s record. The problem, in the eyes of many racists and bigots everywhere, was the man was Black. They wrote him letters that no man should have to read. Some of the letters that he received told him that the Babe’s ghost would prevent him from breaking the record. That, if he broke the record, baseball, as we know it, would never be the same. Others warned him that he would be assassinated before he could alter baseball history. Still others told him that the Babe was a God and a great man. If he broke the record, he would destroy the Babe’s legend.
As you can see, some of the letters were to be laughed at and some were to be taken very seriously.
So as Aaron stepped into the batter’s box on April 8, 1974, he had a lot on his mind.
(On the first day of the 1974 season, he had tied the record with a home run against the Reds.) Now, he had a chance to break the record. With his bat, he sent a very loud and clear message to all of his critics. With his actions, he wrote two words that would echo through baseball and America.
TAKE THAT!!!!
Note: Aaron’s historic 715th home run came against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In conclusion, I want to tell you a story. When I was growing up, there was a little boy in my hometown of Forney, Texas who loved the game of baseball. He would watch every game that he could, and while he was watching, he would memorize the starting line ups of both teams. Then, he would go out on his driveway and replay the game. The funny thing is, he played the entire game by himself. All nine positions for both teams. What an athlete!!!
Before the game, the national anthem was played, and he would repeat the famous line of Lou Gehrig’s final address at Yankee Stadium on July 4, 1939. “Today, I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth.”
Baseball is a link between our past and our future. You can still see that little boy in the man that he has become. Look into his eyes and you will find him. Even today, he is still playing. That little boy was me. For me, being able to play baseball was like being able to walk for the first time. On a ball diamond, I never feel pain and I never grow tired. Is this heaven? You bet it is.
So, what makes baseball so great? It is still played by little boys in grown up bodies.
Michael L. Morrill is the Herald sports reporter and a baseball fanatic. This article was originally written in April of 1999.
