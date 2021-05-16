What you want are strong, robust, hardy plants to replace those killed by the February freeze. No more shrubs that give up at the drop of temperatures on a winter night.
What you want are plants – flowers, fruits, vegetables, shrubs, trees – that are in the zone. The zone in Kaufman County is 8a.
The United States Department of Agriculture has divided the country into 13 zones based on the average minimum low temperature in a geographical area. Gardeners can then select plants based on how well they are likely to do based on that low temperature.
In Kaufman County, 8a, the average low temperature is 10 to 15 degrees.
Many plant tags have the zone on them, or some online research turns up the zone.
You can put in plants that may be damaged or die if the temperature drops below the 8a level. You just have to be prepared to replace them. In general, the area has a killing freeze about every 10 years.
Take oleanders, the flowering shrub found in state highway medians as you head toward the coast. (Lady Bird Johnson loved them and encouraged planting them.) Horticulturists find that temperatures around 20 degrees or lower will damage them. But there have been fewer nights with temperatures that low over the past several years (this year obviously in the exception) and oleanders are becoming more common. A few even survived the recent zero temperatures.
In addition to the hardiness zone, you have to look at local growing conditions. The duration of the cold is important. Plants may do just fine if the temperature drops below the plant’s comfort level for an hour or two. But prolonged lows are likely to kill the plant.
Then there are the effects of microclimates – small areas that may be protected from the larger climate effects. For instance, the sun warms a brick wall during the day and the heat radiating from wall at night keeps plants near it warm.
Of course, if there’s something you just have to have, say a Meyer lemon tree, that is not expected to survive low temperatures, plant it in a pot. The pot can be moved in and out of the garage or an unused space in the house during the coldest nights. Too many of those lovely container plants, though, and you keep running in and out, often during some of the worst weather.
Gardening help is always available from Kaufman County Master Gardeners at kcmga.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/kcmga.
