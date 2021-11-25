If there is any time of the year that I will hold off all day until supper, it’s Thanksgiving Day.
My grandmother makes the most amazing spread for our Thanksgiving feast, from turkey to casseroles to vegetables. My grandma is the most amazing cook, one of the many reasons I am thankful for her. She not only cooks for us, but she cooks for us with love and patience. As cliche as it sounds that someone cooks or bakes with love, it’s the truth with my grandma. Food is her love language and it’s a way that she loves to serve people. She is always making something. She is either making my grandpa’s favorite pies or she’s trying out a new recipe for a copy-cat soup. Boy do I love her cooking! My mom and I both say that our favorite food is anything from grandma’s kitchen.
Thanksgiving isn’t all about the great food, even though it is so yummy that I could eat it for days on end, but Thanksgiving is about the remembering what we are thankful for and for spending time with family. I love spending Thanksgiving at my grandpa and grandmas house.
Our immediate family gathers and cracks many laughs and speaks of memories from years past. Oh, and I can’t forget my favorite memory from each year! My mom, my aunt, my grandma and I will all sit at the table and skim through Black Friday deals to see what “hot items” are on the market for the best price. We also laugh at some of the things we see knowing that shoppers will be crawling on their hands and knees just trying to get one of the tech items that is only marked down $50.
I really enjoy the holiday season where I get the privilege to spend my days celebrating with not only my loving family, but also my great support system. My family is my rock and continues to encourage and push me to do my best, and for that, I am thankful.
Always be kind, love one another, and adjust your focus.
