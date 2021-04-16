The City of Kaufman held a public meeting on the evening of April 6 at Shannon Park, encouraging citizens to give input on potential park improvements.
In addition to the in-person meeting, many Kaufman residents responded to the city’s Facebook post with suggestions for park improvement. Some comments included:
- “An inclusive playground would be phenomenal,” wrote Danielle Smith. “Not just a swing for a wheelchair but several wheelchair accessible playground structures and sensory-rich play!”
- “Would love to see some spinning elements to help develop the vestibular system,” wrote Elizabeth Giromini. “We have been to a park with the spin cup and vortex in this catalog and they are wonderful for our daughter with high sensory input needs.”
- Joy Campbell wrote, “Would love to see a bike trail connecting all Kaufman has to offer: Shannon Park; the Sports area; the Kaufman City Lakes (love these); the Veterans Memorial; the Square, and I am sure I am missing some….”
- “Handicap accessible!!” added Angel Parker. “I have to drive to Rockwall for the nearest park and it doesn’t have much!”
- Dana Orrick added, “I think a couple of dog parks would be awesome. I love walking my dog but would also like somewhere to take him beside just our backyard to let him run and interact with other dogs.”
- “Splash pad, shades over the play grounds,” wrote Karissa Collins.
