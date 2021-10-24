If given the opportunity to travel back in time to any time period of your choosing, would you do it?
If I was given the opportunity, I would take it. I would love to travel back to either the 1950’s era or the 1960’s. I just love the lifestyle that occurred during those two decades. The classic and soulful music, everyday objects, simplicity of lifestyle, and the type of technology and photography equipment. I just find it all so fascinating!
My whole life I have grown up going to antique stores and walking up and down the aisles looking for hidden unique treasures. When I would pick up objects to observe them, I was filled with wonder and awe as I pondered about what life was like when the object was being used. Some of the objects I would find would end up coming home with me because I was so intrigued by them. This same curiosity and awe has followed with me to this day.
Recently, I have enjoyed searching for and collecting vintage cameras and vintage postcards. I especially love when the postcards have notes on the back! It’s so interesting to read how people would send messages to their friends, co-workers, or loved ones with a limited space. Though the space was limited, they made each word matter and depicted their adventures well. I discovered a postcard that a father sent to his young daughter while he was on a business trip to New York City. He picked a postcard that had an image of his hotel on it and he circled a window of the floor he was staying on. It was so simple, yet so sweet and thoughtful. It truly showed the attentive detail this father had and how he knew his young daughter would love to see how high up in the building he was staying.
If I was able to travel to a specific location as well as time period. I would travel to New York City, New York during the 1950’s or 1960’s. The pictures we see now of how city life used to be seems magical. Though there was a hustle and bustle through the streets, it was still a beautiful sight to see. The days then were so different from how the days are now. They only live on in memory and in the antiques left on shelves in stores and in homes. My family and I will always keep the vintage spirit and soul alive through our many antiques we own and through the soulful old music of Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Louis Armstrong, and many more of the greats.
Always be kind, love one another, and adjust your focus.
