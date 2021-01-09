I can print the same old list of resolutions that we trot out every year –lose weight, exercise more, and so on.
But here are some resolutions we would actually like to try at The KaufmanHerald.We need more readers! We produce a great paper every week, and we would love to have more people check it out.
Same for advertisers!
We hope to enjoy the things we took for granted in the past. For instance, concerts, baseball games, and most importantly time with our relatives.I know a lot of kids are looking forward to some face to face time withtheir grandparents and great-grandparents.
Hugs! We’re looking forward to hugs, and talking with friends, in person. Won’t that be a gift to enjoy again?
So here’s to looking forward to 2021. Please check outourspecial section next week, 2021: A Fresh Start!
Now that is welcome this new year.
Thanks for reading.
