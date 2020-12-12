As we continue the weirdest year I have ever experienced, there are some things to be thankful for.
First, the Kaufman girls cross-country team took third place last month at state! How awesome is that! Congratulations to Coach Stone, Coach Dees and all of their girls, as well as KHS sophomore Edwin Rivera, who qualified as an individual and took 37thout of a field of 123 runners. Ellie Galan led the girls team, taking 14thplace overall.
We’re looking forward to seeing more from these talented athletes in future seasons!We are missing the Christmas parades and festivals that normally fill up our Decembers, but won’t it be wonderful next year when we can enjoy them again!
In the meantime, we still should wear our masks and wash our hands. As much as we would like to have a big Christmas party, that will have to wait another year, as well.
As businesses move to 50% capacity, please remember to think small this Christmas. Our locally ownedbusinesses need your support right now.
Thanks for reading.
