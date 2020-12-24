‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the newsroomNot a creature was stirring, except a meeting on Zoom. With this week’s edition delivered early to subscribersI went out the door to join holiday imbibers. Then I smacked my forehead and cursed into the night, “There are no Christmas parties this year! Woe is my plight!” Then what should appear on the Kaufman Herald lawn this year, But a jolly old elf and eight tiny reindeer. Santa Claus hollered, “Good evening, you old tired editor!Don’t worry, next year will be much better!”“This is the year to stay home with your family and strive,To enjoy a quiet holiday, and watch Christmas Mass on Facebook Live.” So I waved goodbye to Santa as he rode off in the moonlight, and I heard him call, “Merry Christmas to all, and to all, a good night!”
Twas the Night Before Christmas, Texas Covid Style
- By Melanie Mazur, with apologies to Clement Clarke Moore Herald Editor
