My name is Michael Morrill, and I'm joining the Kaufman Herald team as the new sportswriter covering the varsity high school sports scene at Kaufman High School, Crandall High School, and Scurry-Rosser High School.
I am a long-time resident of Kaufman County, graduating with honors from Forney High School and Amberton University in Garland, where my primary major was communications with an emphasis in sports journalism.
I bring more than 22 years of newspaper sports coverage experience to my new position at the Kaufman Herald. I was the lead sportswriter for all boys and girls varsity sports at Forney High School and North Forney High School for more than 14 years with the Forney Messenger. My coverage there took me to numerous football, basketball, volleyball, soccer, baseball, and softball playoff games. I also covered several regional and state meets in cross country, track and field, power lifting, golf, and swimming as well, working with newspapers in Mesquite, Rockwall, and Garland.
While working with the Forney Messenger, there were too many exciting highlights to mention here. However, covering the Forney Lady Rabbit softball team winning the 2018 Class 5A State Championship was definitely a fun and memorable experience for any sportswriter. The Forney Jackrabbit baseball team also had an unforgettable playoff run to the state title game that same year.
I love to read, write and teach, and I am an active sports fan from a family of teachers and coaches. I also enjoy volunteering at Scottish Rite Hospital in Dallas and teaching the fifth and sixth graders, as well as the Cubbie Kids (3 and 4-year-olds) at FBC-Forney.
As a graduate of Forney High School, my favorite colors are black and gold. So, becoming a Kaufman Lion fan and supporter is an easy step for me. Go Lions!!!
Here is my contact information:
Michael L. Morrill
Email: MorrillMLM1@yahoo.com
Telephone: 214-801-6560
