This past weekend I went to watch the last dress rehearsal performance of the musical “Wicked.” Since the pandemic started, theaters all across the world have been shut down. During this time, many actors and actresses along with theatre technicians came up with many creative ways to keep the art of theatre alive. The outlets that these creators made to share amongst others helped fill time throughout the hardest days our world has faced.
On Aug. 1, Dallas Summer Musicals opened their doors to the public to host a live audience for the first time since closing their doors due to the worldwide pandemic. When entering the Music Hall, audience members were filled with excitement and itching for the orchestra to sound and for the actors to take their places.
“Wicked” is one of the most iconic Broadway shows to hit the stage since opening in October of 2003. It tells a tale of Glinda and the wicked witch of the west, Elphaba, and how they were old friends at university who disliked one another at their first meeting, then how Elphaba gets known as the wicked witch of the west. This musical has magic, love, suspense, all encased into two and a half hours. Audience members are shown a side of Elphaba that is not what everyone makes her out to be. Elphaba is strong, wild and always stands up for what is right and holds strong self values, such as not caring what others think or say, despite her looking different than everyone else.
Those values that Elphaba establishes in herself are an inspiration to those who feel like they look different or don’t fit in. She understands and accepts that looking different and not falling into society’s normality is okay. Embracing being given a different look and life than everyone else makes her unique and one of a kind.
If you or someone you know struggles with feeling accepted or loving the life they were given, I highly suggest listening through the “Wicked” soundtrack and carefully listening to the words that Elphaba sings.
Learning to embrace the differences we see in others and accepting the differences we have within ourselves is such a great opportunity and way to live life. I encourage you to celebrate the life you were given because it is uniquely given to you and only you.
Always be kind, love one another, and adjust your focus.
