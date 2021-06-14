As a kid, I remember when the school year came to a close, my mom would take us to a bookstore to pick out books for summer reading.
I would go straight back to the chapter book section because I was a "big kid." Using the step stool, I would search the chapters books at the top of the bookshelf until I found one I couldn’t wait to read.
My fourth-grade English teacher, Mrs. Miller, told me the best way to find a book I would enjoy was to read the first page or two. If I wasn’t eager to read the next page, then the book goes back to the shelf. If I found myself continuing to read to the next page, then I knew I had found a good one.
My summer reading book went with me everywhere I went so I could complete my task by the end of the summer. As a kid, it is hard to read for periods of time while at home because playing outside seems much more appealing. Looking back, I’m glad my mom encouraged me to read during the summer. Though I didn’t realize it as a kid, the gap of summer between school years caused my knowledge to slightly fade. Reading helped my mind continue to work and strengthen during critical developing stages.
Reading doesn’t need to consume a child’s summer, but reading for at least 20 minutes a day will help students keep their brains sharp and not lose any skills they built up in the previous school year.
Parents and guardians to young children, I encourage you to have your child read this summer. Let your child pick a book at the store, purchase an e-book, or visit the neighborhood library. Encourage your child to read at least 20 minutes a day; whether that be in the morning, mid-day, or before bed.
Your kiddos' little minds will grow up and soon one day lead our world.
Two of the greatest gifs in life are the gifts of time and knowledge. Encourage children to use their gift of knowledge so they can continue passing it on to the generations after them.
