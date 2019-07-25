Strength for Living: Soliciting solitude

After graduating from a small rural high school, I went to the big city for an education, and to make my mark in the world. City life was a new experience: busy traffic, sirens, horns blowing, roaring jets, and people rushing to keep appointments.
Indeed, the university opened the door to vast knowledge and helped me develop skills. I worked hard to prepare myself for life’s work. But the big city kept closing in, threatening to suffocate something precious within my soul.
As time passed a primeval urge welled up inside, calling me back to my roots. I remembered those long walks down a wooded lane, far removed from blaring horns, and the roar of jets.
I remembered sitting beside a small lake watching the sunset as its golden fingers reached into the sky to hold on to the day. I was in tune with nature and peace flooded my soul.
In our busy world it’s important to find solitude. Sigurd Olson in his book Singing Wilderness vividly expresses this idea. “More and more do we realize that quiet is important to our happiness. In our cities the constant beat of strange and foreign wave lengths on our primal senses beats us into neuroticism, changes us from creatures who once knew the silences to fretful, uncertain beings immersed in a cacophony of noise which destroys sanity and equilibrium.”
There’s no way to experience those past moments of ecstasy except by memory, but we can discover new and thrilling experiences. One morning I walked outside at dawn as the first streaks of the sun filtered through the trees in my front yard.
As the sun spread its golden glow on the earth’s carpet of velvet green, a red bird, perched in a tall oak tree, serenaded the morning’s birth. No writer’s prose or artist’s strokes of the paint brush can capture such beauty.
I stood silent as if on sacred ground. Joy flooded my soul, and a sense of eagerness filled my mind as I thought about the day’s responsibilities and challenges. Sure, problems may come, but they appear small in the presence of such infinite beauty.
The words of the Psalmist came to mind: “This is the day which the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it” (Psalm 118:24).
A moment of solitude gives strength for living
- Jerry Burnaman is pastor of Grays Prairie Missionary Baptist Church
