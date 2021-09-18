When anyone sees me pull out my camera equipment or sees me looking through my viewfinder, I often get asked if I am a professional photographer and do I take pictures of everything.
Am I a professional photographer? No way! Although I am flattered when people call me “the professional,” I do not call myself as such because I know I am growing in my hobby and skill each day.
Do I take pictures of everything? Pretty much! If I have the time, you’ll find me behind the lens taking pictures of all sorts from senior portraits to cityscapes.
One question that I rarely get is one asking about how I found out that I really enjoyed photography. To that I answer with one word, football.
If you know me, you know I am an avid football fan from NFL to high school Friday night lights. Ever since I was little, my dad would take me and my brother to all of the home Kaufman football games. It was something I looked forward to the second after each game ended. Though I was too young to understand the sport, I loved the atmosphere that a football stadium brings.
I remember as a toddler looking down on the field and wanting to just stand on the turf with the players and the cheerleaders, as I am sure many other children do. I put this background knowledge out to say that when I was able to join the yearbook class during high school, I knew I would have the opportunity to stand on the sidelines and take pictures at the football games.
To say the least, I was stoked!
Having the opportunity to stand on the sidelines of the sport I loved so much filled my soul with joy.
Over the years of being on the yearbook staff, I captured some stellar images for a newbie photographer. When my senior year rolled around, I looked forward to my last set of football games as a student photographer. I was fired up to get the best shots I could to make my last year the best.
After the first couple of games, I began to think to myself, "Why haven’t I thought of pursuing sports photography as a career? What if I could one day be a photographer for the NFL?" I enjoyed being down on the sidelines during football so much, and seeing the players' excited reactions to the photos I took made me feel like I had a purpose and a calling to take photography more seriously.
Ever since the 2020 football season, I have been actively pursuing photography non-stop in many different aspects.
Though I am not an NFL photographer or primarily a sports photographer, I always remain humble and come back to my roots. Without the love of the game of football, I wouldn’t have had the drive to pursue photography more actively.
I am forever thankful for the game of football – and the Kaufman High School football coaching staff and players – for allowing me to not only capture their love of the game in photos, but for also helping me find a drive and passion to actively pursue in my life.
Always be kind, love one another, and adjust your focus.
